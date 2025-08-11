Srinagar Police Book Two Notorious Drug Smugglers Under NDPS Act 

Srinagar, August 11: Continuing the relentless crackdown against drug trafficking and dismantling the illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police has booked two notorious drug smugglers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

These drug smugglers include; Danish Mushtaq Hafiz S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Hafiz R/o Natipora A/P Shaheen Colony, Allochibagh, involved in FIR No. 88/2022 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act Of PS Sadder.

Hamid Jan Sheikh @ Hamid Koon S/o Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh R/o Madawpora, Allochibagh, involved in FIR No 23/2022 U/S 8/20, 21 NDPS Act Of PS Shergarhi.

They have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders , on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar Police against them.

Consequently, these drug smugglers were detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail of Udhampur.

They have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. Besides, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of different Police stations of Srinagar.

Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network.

Srinagar Police has also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act.

Pertinently, Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling the illegal narcotics infrastructure in the Srinagar city and numerous drug Smugglers have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act in Srinagar till date.

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment of eliminating drug peddling in the region with the full might of law. We also caution those engaged in this unlawful activity that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.

For any information related to drug dealers/peddlers in Srinagar, citizens are encouraged to contact the nearest police establishment or PCR.