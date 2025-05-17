Srinagar Police Book 23 Terror Associates of Proscribed Terror Outfits Under Public Safety Act

Srinagar, May 17 : In a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and public order of the Nation, Srinagar Police has booked 23 terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities and miscreants involved in public disturbance under the Public Safety Act ( PSA ).

These individuals have been identified as :

01. Saqib Shafi Wani S/o Mohammad Shafi Wani R/o Baghi Sunder Bala Chattabal, Srinagar.

2. Waleed Aijaz Sheikh @ Waleed S/o Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh R/o New Colony, Batmaloo.

3. Hashim Farooq Mir S/o Farooq Ahmad Mir R/o Ikhrajpora Rajbagh, Srinagar.

4. Sayar Ahmad Sheikh @ Sahil S/o Bilal Ahmad Sheikh R/o New Colony Batamaloo.

5. Tawseef Ahmad Khan S/o Showkat Ahmad Khan R/o Firdous Abad Batmaloo – Lane No. 15.

6. Showkat Ahmad Dar S/o Ghulam Mohammad Dar R/o Dooha Mohalla Nishat Srinagar.

7. Ali Mohammad Rather @ Ali Pakistani S/o Ghulam Rasool Rather R/o Malfuk Hazratbal Srinagar.

8. Owais Farooq Lone S/o Farooq Ahmad Lone R/o Batagund Tral A/P Maisuma Srinagar.

9. Musaib Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Nabi Khan R/o Sector 07-Hamdania Colony Bemina.

10. Feroz Ahmad Najar S/o Ali Mohammad Najar R/o Chandipora Harwan Srinagar.

11. Shabir Ahmad Ghulam S/o Mohammad Sadiq Ghulam R/o Bagiyas Srinagar.

12. Sajid Shahnawaz Mir @ Patrole S/o Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir R/o Firdous Abad Batmaloo. .

13. Numan Qayoom Ganie S/o Abdul Qayoom Ganie R/o Methan Chanpora, Srinagar.

14. Owais Altaf Bhat S/o Mohammad Altaf Bhat R/o Padshahibagh Srinagar.

15. Junaid Zahoor Bangroo S/o Zahoor Ah. Bangroo R/o Malik Angan Fatehkadal Srinagar.

16. Muzaffar Farooq Mir @ Muzaffar S/o Farooq Ah. Mir R/o Dangerpora, Shahzadpora Kanpora, Budgam.

17. Uneeb Naseer Mir S/o Naseer Mir R/o Dangerpora Shahzadpora Kanpora, Budgam.

18. Irfan Ahmad Seeru @ Irfan S/o Late Mohammad Shaban Seeru R/o Khankhal Sokhta Nawakadal Srinagar.

19. Fahad Bashir Sidique @ Umar Kochwa S/o Bashir Ahmad Sidqui R/o Akilmir Khanyar Srinagar.

20. Zubair Ahmad Lone S/o Manzoor Ahmad Lone R/o Saidapora Eidgah Srinagar.

21. Faizan Yaseen Sheikh S/o Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh R/o Kaka Sahab Jamalatta.

22. Ibrahim Rashid Ganie @ Gopi @ Umar S/o Abdul Rashid Ganie R/o Moomina Abad Lane 05 Batmaloo Srinagar.

23. Abdul Hamid Ganie S/o Ghulam Qadir Ganie R/o New Theed Harwan, Srinagar.

These accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the office of DM Srinagar based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar Police.

Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Poonch, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in the disturbance of public order, criminal and subversive activities against the Nation.

Pertinently, J&K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national and anti-social infrastructure in Srinagar city through it’s relentless crackdown on such elements.

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment in eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and public order in this region with the full might of law.

We also caution those engaged in unlawful or disruptive activities detrimental to the security of the Nation that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.