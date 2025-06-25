Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, June 25: In a major action against the drug menace, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property—comprising a two-storeyed house along with land—worth approximately Rs 1 crore,belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Pervaiz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Takanwari, Karnabal.

The accused is involved in Case FIR No. 02/2024 under Sections 8, 20, and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Sangam. He is presently under preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, and following due confirmation by the competent authority under SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act), New Delhi, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached. It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

The accused has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of J&K Police’s continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks. By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public for continued support. Citizens having information about drug-related activities are requested to contact the Police through the helpline number 9596770550.