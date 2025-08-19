Srinagar Police Attach Terrorist’s Property Worth Rs 1 Crore 

Srinagar, August 19: In a major step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures, Srinagar Police has attached orchard land measuring 3 kanals and 18 marlas, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, belonging to designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar , son of Mohd. Maqbool Dar, who is presently operating from across the border. The property is located at Bandi Payeen, District Baramulla.

This action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 107/2020, registered at Police Station Parimpora, under Sections 124A, 153A, 295A IPC and Sections 13, 18 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA. Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The attachment was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.

Although the property is formally held in the name of his father, Mohd. Maqbool Dar (resident of Bandi Payeen, Baramulla / presently residing at HIG Colony, Bemina), investigations have established that Asif Maqbool Dar is an active stakeholder. He has been involved in facilitating terrorism, spreading anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the Government through various social media platforms for several years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has already designated Asif Maqbool Dar as a terrorist. The attachment of his property is part of a larger and ongoing strategy aimed at disrupting the financial, logistical, and operational ecosystem of terror networks and their cross-border sponsors.

This decisive action by Srinagar Police is intended to send a clear and strong message: those engaged in anti-national and terror-related activities will face strict legal consequences, including forfeiture of their assets.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the peace and security of the region, and ensuring that no individual or network is allowed to threaten the safety and sovereignty of Srinagar City or the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.