Srinagar Police Attach Property Worth Rs 50 Lakhs of Drug Peddler Under NDPS Act

Srinagar,June 28: In yet another decisive action against the menace of drugs in society and to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property—comprising a two-storeyed house along with land—worth approximately Rs 50 lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Bilal Ahmad Wani S/o Gh. Ahmad Wani R/o Sirgufwara, Anantnag, under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ( NDPS ) Act.

The accused person is involved in case FIR No. 05/2025 under sections 8/20, 29 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached.

The said property has been attached as per proper procedure under law.

The said property shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

The accused person has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of J&K Police’s continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, Police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public for continued support. Citizens having information about drug-related activities are requested to contact the Police through the helpline number 9596770550.