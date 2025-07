Srinagar Police Attach Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crores Under UAPA

Srinagar, July 05: In a decisive move against the terror ecosystem and to dismantle its supporting infrastructure, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property—comprising 8 marlas and 202 sq. ft. of land along with the building structure—estimated to be worth approximately ₹1.5 crore.

The property, located at Mir Masjid Mohalla, Shallabagh, Khanyar, and falling under Survey Nos. 3674/1147 and 3677/1148, is recorded in the name of Mohammad Yousuf Shah S/o Hafiz Waliuallah Shah. It is currently in the possession of Masood Hussain Shah S/o Mohammad Yousuf Shah.

The attachment has been carried out under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with FIR No. 48/2024 under Sections 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, and 39 of the UAP Act, registered at Police Station Khanyar.

Investigations have established that the Property was acquired through illegal proceeds linked to terrorist activities. Acting under Section 25 of the UAP Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached following due legal procedure.

Through this attachment notice, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property in any manner.

This action is part of the sustained campaign of Srinagar Police to dismantle the terror ecosystem in a systematic manner.

By targeting and crippling the financial networks of terrorist organizations, Jammu & Kashmir Police aims to curb acts detrimental to the security and integrity of the nation.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding public peace.