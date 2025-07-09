Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddlers Worth Rs 75 Lakhs Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, July 9 : In a significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately ₹ 75 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property comprising a single-storeyed residential house alongwith land is located in Athwajan, Srinagar, and in the possession of two notorious drug peddler brothers—Irfan Ahmad Ganie and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, sons of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie.

Both individuals are involved in FIR No. 05/2025 and FIR No. 136/2024 registered at Police Stations Panthachowk and Safakadal, respectively, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Investigations have revealed that the said property, registered in their father’s name, was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

The accused persons have a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

This action forms part of the ongoing crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling the financial structures that enable such illegal operations.

Srinagar Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating drug abuse from the society.

Citizens are urged to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking. Public support remains vital in ensuring a drug-free, safe, and healthy Srinagar.