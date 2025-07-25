BreakingKashmir

Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 55 Lakhs Under NDPS Act 

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, July 25 : In yet another significant move to combat the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately ₹ 55 Lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The attached property comprises a two-storeyed residential house constructed on 13.5 marlas of land bearing khasra No. 2865, valued at approximately ₹ 55 lakhs, belonging to Khazir Mohammad Tiploo S/o Late Abdul Ahad Tiploo
R/o Dawood Colony Anchaar.

The action pertains to Case FIR No. 85/2024
U/S 8/20, 21, 22 NDPS Act of Police Station Soura, in which the son of the owner of the attached property namely Hilal Ahmad Tiploo R/o Dawood Colony, Anchaar, Soura, has been found to be involved as the accused person.

The accused person is a notorious drug peddler and he has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations have revealed the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This development marks a decisive step in the broader strategy of Jammu & Kashmir Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to prioritize a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community, especially its vulnerable youth, from the dangers of substance abuse.

Srinagar Police urges all citizens to actively participate in the fight against drugs by sharing any relevant information. Public cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe, healthy, and drug-free Srinagar.

 

