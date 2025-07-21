Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 1.5 Crores Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, July 21 :In yet another significant move to combat the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately ₹ 1.5 Crores under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The attached property comprises a

two-storeyed residential house along with 1 kanal 4 marlas land, belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Bhat S/o Late Abdul Rehman Bhat R/o Budoo Bagh Khanyar, Srinagar, as per revenue documents.

It is in the possession of his son namely Suhail Ahmed Bhat, who is a notorious drug peddler, and he is involved in case FIR No. 55/2022 u/s 8/21, 29 of NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

The accused person has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations have revealed the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This development marks a decisive step in the broader strategy of Jammu & Kashmir Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to prioritize a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community, especially its vulnerable youth, from the dangers of substance abuse.

Srinagar Police urges all citizens to actively participate in the fight against drugs by sharing any relevant information. Public cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe, healthy, and drug-free Srinagar.