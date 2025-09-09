Srinagar Police Attach Property in Batamaloo Under NDPS Act

Follow us on

Srinagar, September 9:In a major action against drug-related offences, District Police Srinagar, Police Station Zadibal, today attached a one-storey residential house constructed on 5 marlas 08 sft of land at Lachmanpora, Dandairkha Batamaloo.

The property attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 of NDPS Act, in the presence of SHO Batamaloo and Naib Tehsildar South.

Authorities have categorically stated that the property cannot be sold, leased, purchased, mortgaged, transferred, rented, renovated, or altered. The owner has also been barred from creating any third-party interest in the said property.

Police officials said that this action is part of the continuing crackdown on drug peddling and trafficking in Srinagar, aimed at dismantling the assets and networks of those involved in narcotic-related offences.