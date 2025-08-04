BreakingKashmir

Srinagar police arrest five in connection with violent assault incident at Khayam Chowk

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, August 04 : In a decisive move against social crimes in the society, Srinagar Police have arrested five persons in connection with a violent assault incident that took place during the intervening night of 3rd and 4th August 2025 at Khayam Chowk, Khanyar.

The accused individuals were allegedly involved in creating a public disturbance and physically assaulting a few persons in the area.
Taking swift cognizance of the incident, FIR No. 40/2025 was registered at Police Station Khanyar under the sections 109, 115(2), 126(2), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the course of investigation, all five accused were identified and subsequently arrested by the Police.

Two vehicles used in the commission of the offence — a Mahindra Scorpio N and a Toyota Glanza — have also been seized, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The details of the arrested individuals are as follows:

1. Faheem Ahmad Khan, S/o Mohd. Ayub Khan, R/o Botshah Mohalla, Lal Bazar, Srinagar

2. Talat Hassan, S/o Ghulam Hassan Dhar, R/o Housing Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar

3. Nadeem Malik, S/o Bashir Ahmed Malik, R/o Natipora, Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar

4. Amir Rashid Molvi, S/o Abdul Rashid Molvi, R/o Jogilanker, Rainawari, Srinagar

5. Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh, S/o Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, R/o Ikhrajpora, Rajbagh, Srinagar

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

 

