Srinagar Municipal Corporation bids farewell to Dr. Owais Ahmed

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today bid farewell to its Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS), who has been posted as Director, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

His dedicated leadership has significantly advanced Srinagar’s urban development and left a lasting impact on the city’s civic landscape.

During his time in office, Dr. Owais spearheaded key initiatives in waste management, urban planning, beautification, and public amenities, resulting in tangible improvements for residents. His visionary approach and commitment to excellence have set new standards for municipal governance.

SMC expressed deep gratitude for his exemplary service and enduring contributions. His departure leaves a notable void, but his inspiring legacy will continue to guide the organization’s future efforts.

Corporation extended its best wishes to Dr. Owais Ahmed for his future endeavors and his continued pursuit of good governance and public service.