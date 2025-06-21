Srinagar hotter than Jammu, sizzles at 34.8 degrees Celsius

The 21-day harsh summer period, commonly known as ‘Wahrat’ in Kashmir, commenced on Saturday, with Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – among other parts of the valley witnessing the hottest day compared to Jammu division.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), after the season’s hottest day for two consecutive days, Srinagar witnessed a slight improvement in day temperature as the mercury settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius compared to Friday’s 35.5 degrees.

However, the station was hotter than Jammu where the mercury settled at 33.0 degrees.

As per the details, Kokernag recorded the all-time second hottest June temperature today at 34.2 degrees.

According to an Independent Weather Forecaster, Aadil Maqbool, the previous second-highest June temperature was recorded on June 19, 2025 and 29 June, 1999, at 33.8 degrees Celsius, while the all-time highest-ever June temperature was recorded on 25 June 2005 at 34.9 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund – the gateway of Kashmir – recorded a day temperature of 35.0 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam, Kupwara and Gulmarg recorded 29.6 degrees, 34.5 degrees and 25.7 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, as per another Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, Qazigund recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius, the highest June temperature since 1988. This is the third all-time June temperature for Qazigund.

The second all-time highest temperature stands at 35.3°C, recorded on 27 June 1988 and the all-time highest temperature is 35.7°C, recorded on 26 June 1988.

Srinagar has surpassed the previous records, as the night temperature also witnessed an increase in Kashmir. It recorded the 4th all-time highest night temperature in 134 years at 23.2°C.

According to Keng, temperature is also the highest since 24 June 1990, when a minimum night temperature of 23.6°C was recorded. Moreover, 23.2°C was also recorded on 15 June 2008. The all-time highest minimum night temperature in June stands at 24.6°C, recorded on 29 June 1978.

Meanwhile, Director of MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of rain and thundershowers is expected at many places till tomorrow.

He added that on June 23 and 24, the weather is expected to remain dry, with a brief spell of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. From June 25 to 27, generally cloudy weather with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places is forecasted.

The MeT has also issued an advisory, urging farmers to continue farm operations until June 20.

According to the advisory, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with intense showers at a few places, mainly in Jammu division, on June 21 and 22. “Flash floods are expected at a few places, along with landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones,” it added—(KNO)