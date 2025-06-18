Sports

Srinagar Hosts Pencak Silat Championship

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 17: The 10th Srinagar district Pencak Silat Championship 2025 began at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground and will continue till June 18. The two-day event, organised by the District Srinagar Pencak Silat Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, has attracted over 450 participants from various schools and clubs across the district.
Anisa Nabi, Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. She lauded the efforts to promote traditional martial arts among the youth. Hilal Ahmad, Manager of the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground, was also present and extended his best wishes to the participants.
The championship features competitions across all age groups and aims to encourage fitness, discipline and sporting culture in the region. The event is a significant step towards nurturing local talent and expanding the reach of Pencak Silat in Jammu and Kashmir. The event was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

 

 

 

JKSC Football Academy trainee Maroof selected for FIFA-AIFF Academy Trials
District Athletics Championship: Sidhani of DPS Jammu shines with Gold 
Anantnag’s Farhat Ahmad auctioned in maiden ISPL 
Inter Zonal District Level U/19 girl’s tournament commences in Kishtwar 
T20 cricket match: DC Srinagar XI defeat Eidgah Tehsil XI
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Cricket Association To Organise Umpires Clinic in Srinagar, Jammu
Next Article Thousands Unite for Health, Harmony Ahead of International Yoga Day
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CNMS to host national seminar on Women-Led Dev
National
11th IQAC meeting held at IUST
Kashmir
Celebrating Student Creativity: GDC B’la hosts Media Festival 2025
Kashmir
Islamia College holds training camp on fire & emergency services
City