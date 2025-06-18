Srinagar Hosts Pencak Silat Championship

Srinagar, June 17: The 10th Srinagar district Pencak Silat Championship 2025 began at the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground and will continue till June 18. The two-day event, organised by the District Srinagar Pencak Silat Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, has attracted over 450 participants from various schools and clubs across the district.

Anisa Nabi, Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony. She lauded the efforts to promote traditional martial arts among the youth. Hilal Ahmad, Manager of the Indoor Stadium Polo Ground, was also present and extended his best wishes to the participants.

The championship features competitions across all age groups and aims to encourage fitness, discipline and sporting culture in the region. The event is a significant step towards nurturing local talent and expanding the reach of Pencak Silat in Jammu and Kashmir. The event was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.