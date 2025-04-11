Srinagar Food Safety Team cracks down on Hazratbal vendors over hygiene violations

The Food Safety Team in Srinagar, led by Assistant Commissioner Yameen ul Nabi, inspected a meat shop in Hazratbal after a viral video surfaced on social media yesterday. The shop was found to be non-operational for over 10 years, as confirmed by locals and the shopkeeper.

However, the owner was discovered to be running a street vending business selling chicken, potentially storing equipment like wooden logs and knives within the shop premises

Intensive inspections of other outlets was also carried out in hazratbal and During the inspection, some street vendors in Hazratbal were found violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. These violations included. Temperature Control, High-risk food was exposed to temperature danger zones, Environmental Protection: High-risk food was not protected from environmental hazards.

Enforcement Actions

The Food Safety Team has been actively making food business operators aware of food safety laws. Strict action will be taken against violators, during today’s inspections at Hazratbal market about 7 FBOs have been found operating in insanitary /unhygienic condition and improper handling of High Risk foods

Challan will be submitted before Adjudicating officer (ADC) srinagar for violating various provisions of the Food Safety Act

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates food safety in India. The authority has established guidelines and regulations for food business operators to ensure safe and wholesome food for human consumption

The Srinagar Food Safety Team has been working to strengthen its intelligence network to gather information about unhygienic or misbranded food items. This initiative aims to enhance food safety enforcement in District Srinagar.

Those Food Business Operators especially dealing with High Risk food are directed to maintain high standards of sanitary and Hygiene conditions of their establishments failing which strict action under FSS Act will be initiated against defaulters.