Srinagar distt admin sets up 24×7 Control Room to facilitate people during Muharram

In order to facilitate the public during the upcoming holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, district administration Srinagar has established a dedicated 24×7 Control Room at the DC Office Complex.

The Control Room has been set up by the order of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo to ensure better facilities to the people, effective inter-departmental coordination for seamless religious observances. The control room shall function under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed.

General public can contact the Control Room (Emergency Operation Centre), on the Landline Phone number 0194-2457543 and 0194-2457552. They can also contact through WhatsApp Nos. 9103998355, 9103998356 and 9103998357 for any assistance.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to these numbers for any assistance related to ensuring basic facilities en-route to Muharram-ul-Haram processions.