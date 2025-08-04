Sports

Srinagar Comes Alive as KSL Finale Ignites the Night

*League final turns TRC Turf into a cauldron of celebration & unity *Jam-packed audience adds colour to City’s football craze

Abid Bashir
3 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 03: As the darkness fell over the summer skies of Srinagar, the city lit up with cheers and thunderous applause as the final of the Kashmir Super League (KSL) unfolded under the floodlights at TRC Turf.United Elegant FC and Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC took to the turf, but it was the crowd—thousands strong—that transformed the night into an unforgettable celebration of football and togetherness.The stadium pulsed with energy. Boys and girls, waved flags and chanted slogans. Families sat side-by-side, clapping in rhythm, as the crowd roared with every shot and save. Amid huge roars of the crowd, Srinagar turned into a city that refused to sleep.“This is electric. I have never seen Srinagar like this,” said Nazia Khan, a university student standing on her seat in the ground. “It feels like football has given this city a heartbeat tonight.”Even long-time residents were moved by the rare unity. “We have seen passion for cricket, yes, but tonight it’s football that brought every neighbourhood, every mohalla here,” said Irfan Lone, a shopkeeper from Rajouri Kadal area of old Srinagar. “This is the Srinagar we all want to see—loud, proud, and peaceful.”The match was intense and thrilling, but the spectacle in the stands was just as powerful. Young girls shouted player names, old men debated penalty calls and children bounced with excitement. Fans of both teams shared snacks, phone lights flickered during chants and strangers high-fived like old friends.“It’s not just a game but a real entertainment that too late night,” said Mohammad Yaseen, who had brought his two children. “It’s about Srinagar rising—together, joyfully, under one floodlit sky.”Organisers hailed the crowd as the real champions of the night. “This is not just a league finale,” said a KSL official. “It’s a cultural moment. A night that proved sport can do what speeches cannot.” He said that the crowd surpassed the I-League attendees and is a welcome development.The streets outside the TRC Turf still buzzed with laughter, selfies, and celebrations. Car horns mixed with slogans of victory. The city had come alive in hope, unity and football.

