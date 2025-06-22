Srinagar celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga with massive participation at SKICC

Srinagar, June 21: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The event, held against the scenic backdrop of Dal Lake, drew a large number of participants from various age groups and backgrounds, reaffirming yoga’s growing importance in promoting holistic well-being.

The Srinagar event was part of a larger nationwide celebration, with Prime Minister NarendraModi leading the main function from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Organised under the nationwide “Yoga Sangam” initiative by the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with the Directorate of AYUSH Jammu and Kashmir, the event began at 6:00 am with participants performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Trained instructors guided the crowd through a series of asanas and breathing exercises, promoting physical fitness, mental clarity, and inner peace.

The event was held in sync with over one lakh other locations across the country, where similar mass yoga demonstrations took place, echoing this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. The theme underscored the interconnectedness between individual well-being and the health of the planet, highlighting yoga’s role in building a more balanced and sustainable world

In Srinagar, the event was attended by key dignitaries, including Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education SakeenaItoo, and Health Secretary Syed AbidRasheed Shah. They joined participants in the yoga session, emphasising the need to embrace wellness practices in daily life.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary AtalDulloo said, “This event is not only being celebrated across the country but also in many parts of the world through a wide range of activities. Since the United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014, the practice has gained global recognition. Yoga is now part of daily life in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities.”

“Yoga is more than a physical exercise—it is a complete system that nurtures both the body and the mind. It helps individuals stay calm, balanced, and focused, especially in today’s fast-paced world. Its message is simple yet powerful: be strong, be happy, and be at peace,” he added.

Commenting on the theme, Dulloo said, “The theme reminds us of the deep connection between personal health and the health of our environment. Yoga encourages harmony not only within ourselves but also with the world we live in. It is a path toward balance, sustainability, and collective well-being.”

Highlighting efforts under the National Ayush Mission, he added, “More than 3,000 Health and Wellness Centres have been established across J&K. These centres not only strengthen access to traditional systems of medicine but also deploy yoga instructors to promote preventive healthcare and healthier lifestyles in communities.”

Minister SakeenaItoo also spoke on the occasion, urging people to make yoga a part of their daily routine. “Yoga is essential for our overall well-being. Taking just a few minutes each morning can make a big difference to both physical and mental health. The high turnout today shows that people across the region are embracing this change,” she said.

While reflecting on this years theme of International Yoga Day; ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, Minister Sakeena said that Yoga is not merely a form of exercise but it is a bridge to inner peace and collective harmony.

She further said that the menace of drug abuse can also be tackled through Yoga. “Even if today you see our youth are involved in drugs and if we have to bring them back, we need to get them used to yoga and their health will get better”, Minister Sakeena stated.

Health Secretary Syed AbidRasheed Shah described the event as a reflection of Kashmir’s growing alignment with wellness-oriented lifestyles. “The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the globe, and here in Kashmir, we witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society,” he said.

“It is encouraging to see that the message of yoga—as a means to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being—has become part of everyday life for many. J&K has emerged as one of the leading regions in adopting yoga as a preventive and promotive healthcare practice.”

Shah also spoke about the outreach efforts carried out in the lead-up to the event. “Over the past few weeks, we ran extensive awareness campaigns involving schools, healthcare workers, and community stakeholders across the Union Territory. These efforts have significantly contributed to greater awareness and participation.”