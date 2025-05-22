Srinagar Braces for Heatwave, DDMA Srinagar Urges public to Stay Safe

The District Magistrate’s Office Srinagar has issued a heatwave advisory as temperatures in the region are expected to rise sharply over the next few days.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has urged residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being.

People are advised to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty. The use of ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices with a pinch of salt is recommended to stay hydrated. It is also important to include seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, muskmelon, and oranges in the diet.

Residents should avoid stepping outdoors between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm, the hottest part of the day. If it is necessary to go out, wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes and covering the head with a cap, scarf, or umbrella is advised. Walking barefoot in the sun should also be avoided.

The advisory discourages the consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated, and sugary drinks as these increase the risk of dehydration. Heavy, stale, or high-protein food should also be avoided. Importantly, children and pets should never be left alone in parked vehicles, even for a short time.

For employers and outdoor workers, the DDMA recommends providing cool drinking water and shaded rest areas. Heavy outdoor work should be scheduled during cooler hours of the day, either in the morning or evening. Workers should be trained to identify symptoms of heat stress and encouraged to look out for one another, especially pregnant women and people with existing health conditions.

Organizers of public gatherings and sports events are urged to arrange shaded, well-ventilated spaces and avoid direct sunlight exposure indoors.

Outdoor activities should be planned for early mornings or late evenings when temperatures are relatively lower.

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to health risks such as heat rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. It can also worsen conditions like heart, kidney, and respiratory diseases. Warning signs include dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, extreme thirst, and dark-coloured urine.

High-risk groups include infants, young children, pregnant women, elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those not accustomed to hot climates. In children, symptoms like refusal to eat, irritability, dry mouth, sunken eyes, or seizures require immediate attention.

In case of any heat-related health issues, people should quickly move to a cooler place, drink water or an oral rehydration solution, and seek medical help. If symptoms of heatstroke appear, immediate medical assistance is critical as it is a life-threatening emergency.

For help, residents can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Srinagar at 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552, or 0194-2457543. WhatsApp helplines are also available at 9103998355, 9103998356, and 9103998357. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) can be reached at +91 1942502254 or 112.

Authorities have urged everyone to stay alert, remain cool, and take all recommended safety measures during this anticipated heatwave. Stay safe, stay cool.