Srinagar-bound Vistara aircraft carrying 177 passengers receives bomb threat, lands safely

A Vistara flight bound for Srinagar, carrying 177 passengers and one infant received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting swift action by the airline and security forces.

Flight no-UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM.

Following standard protocol for such threats, the aircraft was immediately directed to an isolation bay upon landing.

“All passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all concerned,” an airport official told ANI.

Despite the disruption, all passengers are reported to be safe, and the situation is being handled with the utmost priority to ensure their security. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Authorities are investigating the source of the bomb threat and taking all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of air travel. (ANI)

 

