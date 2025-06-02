Srinagar Airport to get cultural makeover to reflect Kashmir’s heritage

Srinagar, June 01: Srinagar International Airport is set to undergo a major cultural and infrastructural transformation aimed at showcasing the unique heritage and traditions of Kashmir. The ambitious redevelopment project seeks to blend modern amenities with the region’s artistic legacy, offering travellers a culturally immersive experience.

An Airport spokesperson said the makeover will ensure that “Srinagar Airport is reimagined to reflect the soul of Kashmir.” The vision, he said, is to integrate modern infrastructure with traditional Kashmiri aesthetics, turning the facility into a cultural gateway rather than just a transit hub.

Officials associated with the project stated that the revamped terminal will incorporate indigenous materials, Kashmiri architectural motifs, intricate woodwork, and local art to create an environment that highlights the Valley’s cultural richness. “The project goes beyond functionality—passengers will feel a deep connection to the region from the moment they arrive,” said a senior official overseeing the initiative.

“This redevelopment reflects our commitment to showcasing Kashmir’s unique culture while providing state-of-the-art facilities to travellers. We want Srinagar Airport to be more than just a transit point, it should be an introduction to the soul of Kashmir,” he said.

The upgraded airport is expected to boost tourism and economic development in the region by creating a welcoming and memorable first impression for visitors. Passengers will enjoy enhanced lounges, aesthetically pleasing public spaces, and cultural exhibits that tell the story of Kashmir’s heritage.

“The project is poised to set a new standard for airport infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, combining modernity with tradition in a seamless and inspiring manner,” he said.

The project aims to transform the airport terminal into a cultural gateway that highlights local heritage through visual displays, artworks, and design elements. Travelers will experience a seamless blend of the past and present, where modern technology coexists with traditional Kashmiri warmth and hospitality.

In addition to aesthetic upgrades, the redevelopment includes improving passenger amenities such as lounges, dining areas, and retail spaces, all designed to reflect local flavors and themes. Special attention is also being given to sustainability and environmental considerations to ensure the project aligns with contemporary green building practices.