Srinagar Airport closure disrupts Hajj travel plans for J&K pilgrims, 2 flights cancelled

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has officially cancelled two scheduled Hajj flights for today and tomorrow, severely disrupting travel plans for hundreds of pilgrims.

Executive Officer J&K Haj Committee, Dr Shujhat Ahmad Qureshi, confirmed to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Hajj flight initially scheduled for today has been cancelled due to the ongoing closure of Srinagar airport.

“Due to the prevailing situation, operations are temporarily suspended. The situation is assessed, but we had high chances of cancellation – which has now been confirmed,” Dr Qureshi said.

Two flights scheduled for May 7 and 8 have been cancelled. The revised schedule, as per the Hajj panel’s notification, will be communicated accordingly.

“There was only one flight with 320 pilgrims scheduled to depart from Srinagar to Madina today. As of now, there is no update on when services might resume. The closure of the airport and growing security concerns have left us with little clarity regarding upcoming schedules,” Dr Qureshi said—(KNO)