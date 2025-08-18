Srinagar admin issues advisory amid inclement weather in J&K

The Srinagar district administration on Monday issued an advisory after forecast of heavy rain, thundershowers, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in parts of Kashmir from August 18 to 19.

According to the advisory, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), residents, particularly those in Fakir Gujri, its surrounding areas, and Khonmouh, have been advised to avoid slopes, water bodies, and low-lying areas until conditions improve.

It also cautioned tourists, local shikara wallas, and sand miners in the Jhelum river and other water bodies not to attempt crossings without first assessing the condition of the river and its tributaries.

“For any assistance or updates, the public can contact the emergency operation centre (DEOC), emergency response support system (ERSS), or the police control room Srinagar at 0194-2457543, 9103998355, 112, 0194-2477567, 0194-2483651, 9103998356, 0194-2457552, 9103998357,” reads the advisory—(KNO)