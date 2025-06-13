SPS Library emerges as academic centre for aspirants

Srinagar, June 12: The SPS Library, located in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk opposite Pratap Park, has become a key academic centre for students preparing for competitive examinations including JKSSB, UPSC, KAS, NEET and NET JRF. However, despite high footfall and growing popularity, the library continues to face infrastructure challenges and operational limitations.

The centrally located library is frequented by hundreds of students daily, owing to its proximity to colleges and its quiet, air-conditioned reading spaces. Segregated reading halls for male and female students and an extensive collection of academic and competitive books have made it a preferred destination for serious aspirants. However, a shortage of staff has limited the facility’s operational capacity. According to the Deputy Director of Libraries, the SPS Library currently runs with just 50 percent of its sanctioned strength, with 100 out of 216 posts lying vacant. “This staffing gap is affecting service expansion, including the much-demanded extension of opening hours beyond the current 8 am to 8 pm schedule,” he said. The absence of a lunch area within the premises is another concern frequently raised by users. Students are often seen stepping out to the nearby Pratap Park during study breaks. Library officials confirmed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for creating a lunch space in the basement has been submitted by the Roads and Buildings Department, with the project prioritised for completion within the current year.

Students also highlighted inadequate seating capacity, lack of internet connectivity, and hygiene-related concerns, particularly for female students. “It’s a good place to study, but Wi-Fi is essential for accessing online study material and lectures,” said Sahiba, a regular user. Another student, Mehvish, emphasised the need for female janitorial staff to maintain hygiene in the women’s washrooms. Despite these limitations, the library remains a top choice among aspirants for its affordability and atmosphere. “This facility offers better comfort and resources than most private libraries,” said Rayees, a UPSC candidate who has used the library for over two years.