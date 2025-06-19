Sports Dept Clinches Nail-Biting Cosco Cricket Final at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, June 18: Amid heat wave, Amar Singh College on Wednesday witnessed an electrifying finale to the First Intra-Mural Inter-Departmental Cosco Cricket Tournament held under the FIT INDIA initiative. In a gripping final showdown on the college’s Sports Field, the Department of Physical Education and Sports edged out the Department of Environmental Science to claim victory by three wickets.

The event, brimming with competitive spirit and camaraderie, was inaugurated by the esteemed Principal of Amar Singh College, Prof. (Dr.) Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, setting the tone for what turned out to be a spectacular sporting day.The valedictory function was chaired by senior faculty member Prof. G. M. Nengroo, representing the Principal. The college also had the honour of hosting a distinguished lineup of guests, adding prestige and encouragement to the student athletes. Renowned broadcaster and proud college alumnus, Sayed Humayun Qaisar, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Special guests included Prof. Muneer Ahmad Mir, Secretary Sports at Cluster University Srinagar, Saqlain Bhat, Director of Exceptional IAS Academy, and Owais Ali Bhat, Managing Director, who all shared words of motivation and appreciation for the young players.

The final match saw remarkable performances from both departments, with environmental science putting up a strong fight. However, the Sports Department showcased their prowess and resilience, clinching the title with just three wickets in hand—making it a nail-biting finish for the spectators.

Congratulations poured in for the champions, with warm applause also reserved for the spirited environmental science team, whose efforts and sportsmanship earned widespread admiration.

“To the champions – wear that victory with pride. To environmental science – your fight was incredible. And to everyone who cheered, coached, and believed – this memory belongs to all of us,” echoed one of the event organizers.The tournament not only highlighted the athletic talent within the college but also embodied the spirit of the FIT INDIA Movement, promoting health, fitness, and teamwork among students.As the sun set over the Amar Singh College grounds, it wasn’t just about who won or lost—it was about the unity, energy, and passion of an institution coming together through sport.