“Spoke with LG & CM of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district”: Amit Shah 

"We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of J&K through every situation",he said

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district.

In a post on X, Mait Shah wrote, “Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need,”he added.

