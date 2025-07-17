BreakingJammu

SPO Killed After Falling from Bus in J&K’s Rajouri 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Jammu , July 17: A Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed after he fell from a bus at Dheri Ralyote in Rajouri district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that an SPO who was commuting in a private bus bearing registration number JK02DE-1671 fell from the bus at Dheri Ralyote.

He was immediately shifted to PHC Manjakote for treatment; however, doctors declared him brought dead. He has been identified as Mohd Razaq, son of Raj Mohd, a resident of Bindi Jamola, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

*Ramban Landslide: 2 Children Among 7 Persons Rescued, JCB Operator Escapes Narrowly*
India wins Oscar: Guneet Monga’s ‘Elephant Whisperers’ wins award in Best Documentary Short Film category
7 injured in stray dogs attack in Boniyar
Animal Husbandry Deptt dispels misconceptions regarding Pet Health Management in Kashmir
Large number of devotees gather at Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir on first day of Chaitra Navratri
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article MeT Predicts Heavy Rains, Flash Floods in J&K Parts 
Next Article Minor technical glitch forces IndiGo flight to return to Delhi shortly after take-off
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar meets South Korean special envoys, discusses defence, maritime and tech cooperation
Breaking National
Iraq: At least 61 dead, several missing after massive fire at hypermarket in Kut city
Breaking World
Sent strong message to world that there will be consequences if India is attacked: Amit Shah
Breaking National
Pahalgam clear example of security lapse by Modi govt: Asaduddin Owaisi
Breaking National