SPO Killed After Falling from Bus in J&K’s Rajouri 

Jammu , July 17: A Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed after he fell from a bus at Dheri Ralyote in Rajouri district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that an SPO who was commuting in a private bus bearing registration number JK02DE-1671 fell from the bus at Dheri Ralyote.

He was immediately shifted to PHC Manjakote for treatment; however, doctors declared him brought dead. He has been identified as Mohd Razaq, son of Raj Mohd, a resident of Bindi Jamola, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)