BreakingCity

SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight faces mid-air emergency, makes priority landing after cabin pressure warning

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
Follow us on

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made a priority landing on Friday after a cabin pressure warning triggered a mid-air emergency.

According to the airline, flight SG 385 experienced a rapid descent during approach following the warning.

“On August 29, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 385 operating from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a rapid descent during approach following a rise in cabin altitude, which triggered a cabin altitude warning. The crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures, and the Captain requested priority landing as a precautionary measure,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely in Srinagar and passengers and crew disembarked normally,” the spokesperson added.

No injuries were reported, and the aircraft will undergo a technical inspection before its next flight. (ANI)

Tarigami bats for job, land rights for J&K residents
DDC Gbl reviews Republic Day arrangements
Rajnath Singh praises MoD’s back-end support for Operation Sindoor’s success
“We have one more opportunity”: Rohit Sharma on chances of lifting T20 World Cup
India pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, confirms BCCI
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi invites Japanese PM Ishiba for AI Impact Summit in India next year
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi invites Japanese PM Ishiba for AI Impact Summit in India next year
Breaking National
Indian Air Force intensifies flood relief ops across Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Two booked for killing stray dog in Ganderbal’s Safapora
Breaking Kashmir
Div Com Kashmir compliments BSNL, Airtel for swift restoration of telecom, internet services
Breaking Kashmir