Spectrum King’s Pampore Clinch Victory In A Thrilling Hassanpora Premier League Showdown!

Pampore, June 10: In a nail-biting encounter, Spectrum King’s Cricket Club, Pampore emerged victorious against Royal Friends Cricket Club in a highly anticipated cricket match at Hassanpora Premier League.

The winning team displayed exceptional skill and determination, piling up a mammoth score of 204 runs. The win proved to be a historic win in an electrifying atmosphere which will always stay fresh in the memory lanes of cricket.

The team owners, Gowhar Bhat and Sarfaraz Rashid deserve special accolades for their unwavering support and vision. Their leadership and commitment to the team have played a pivotal role in the success and trust in the team’s potential has been a driving force behind their achievements.

The team’s outstanding performance was a testament to the exceptional coaching of Ex-Ranji player Asif Jeelani, who has been instrumental in grooming the team and taking it to great heights. Under his guidance, the team has consistently demonstrated remarkable improvement, and this win is a shining example of their hard work and dedication.

Spectrum King Cricket Club Pampore’s journey has been truly appreciable. Formed with a group of young, talented local boys from Pampore and Pulwama. The team has risen to prominence with the active support of Coach Asif Jeelani and Secretary Sarfaraz Rashid Bhat defeating a strong team like Royal Friends Cricket Clubs a remarkable achievement and it speaks volumes about the team’s spirit and potential.

This victory is not just a win for the team, but also a proud moment for Pampore’s cricketing community. Spectrum King’s Pampore has brought new name and fame to Pampore’s cricketing horizons and we look forward to seeing the team continue to excel in the future. Congratulations to Spectrum King’s Pampore on their well-deserved win, and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours.