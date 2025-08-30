BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Special train arranged for tourists, passengers as J&K highway remains shut for fifth day

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Representational image
Follow us on

With key roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, remaining closed for the fifth consecutive day, railway authorities have arranged a special train Saturday to facilitate the movement of stranded tourists and passengers from Jammu to other parts of the country, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the first special train will operate from Jammu to DADN (Mhow), with stops at Ludhiana, New Delhi, Gwalior, and Bhopal.

The train will include 1 coach of First AC, 2 coaches of Second AC, 4 coaches of Third AC, 2 coaches of Third AC Economy, 6 Sleeper Class coaches, and 4 General Class coaches, the official said.

The official also said that the train is scheduled to depart from Jammu at 3:00 PM today.

Notably, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has remained closed for the fifth straight day on Saturday due to extensive road damage caused by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, with men and machinery deployed to reopen the vital route—(KNO)

CBI arrests forest guard in bribery case in J&K’s Kathua
Farming, tourism, sports pick up in J&K as peace prevails
Two JKAS officers transferred
Leopard takes shelter beneath vehicle in Chadoora, creates panic
“Budget 2025-26 reflects India’s growing aspiration for accelerated growth” : LG Sinha
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Three dead, five missing as cloudburst hits Ramban village
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Three dead, five missing as cloudburst hits Ramban village
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Japan to invest 10 trillion yen in India over next one decade
Top Stories
Rising Kashmir
50,000 ‘skilled, semi-skilled’ Indian personnel to be sent to Japan: MEA
Top Stories
HM Shah likely on two-day visit to Jammu from tomorrow
Top Stories