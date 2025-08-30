Special train arranged for tourists, passengers as J&K highway remains shut for fifth day

Follow us on

With key roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, remaining closed for the fifth consecutive day, railway authorities have arranged a special train Saturday to facilitate the movement of stranded tourists and passengers from Jammu to other parts of the country, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the first special train will operate from Jammu to DADN (Mhow), with stops at Ludhiana, New Delhi, Gwalior, and Bhopal.

The train will include 1 coach of First AC, 2 coaches of Second AC, 4 coaches of Third AC, 2 coaches of Third AC Economy, 6 Sleeper Class coaches, and 4 General Class coaches, the official said.

The official also said that the train is scheduled to depart from Jammu at 3:00 PM today.

Notably, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has remained closed for the fifth straight day on Saturday due to extensive road damage caused by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Restoration work is ongoing on a war footing, with men and machinery deployed to reopen the vital route—(KNO)