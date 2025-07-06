Top Stories

Special holding area, counters set up for pilgrims at Jammu Rly Stn

Deploys addlstaff, security &trains to cater for pilgrim rush

Irfan Yattoo
3 Min Read

Srinagar, July 4: As the annual AmarnathYatra gains momentum this month, NorthernRailway’s Jammu Division has rolled out a comprehensive set of special facilities at Jammu Railway Station to ensure the smooth transit and comfort of thousands of pilgrims.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) UchitSinghal said the AmarnathYatra, one of India’s most revered pilgrimages during the Shravan month (July–August), draws a heavy influx of devotees each year. “This year too, we’ve made extensive arrangements at Jammu Railway Station, which acts as a crucial transit point for Yatris arriving from across the country,” he said.

The official said that a dedicated holding area has been created at the station to manage the large number of pilgrims arriving from across the country.

“Registration counters have been set up within this area, allowing pilgrims to complete formalities before proceeding towards the Yatra base camps. Additionally, the station now houses health check-up facilities to screen pilgrims, in line with safety protocols,” he said.

Singhal further said that help desks have also been installed to provide real-time assistance and travel information.

“Pilgrims can approach these booths for any journey-related queries or support. It ensures that no devotee feels lost or unsupported during this spiritual journey,” he said.

To address the basic needs of pilgrims, special focus has been given to the provision of clean food and drinking water. Special and additional security personnel have been deployed at the station, while a network of CCTV cameras has been activated to ensure 24×7 surveillance.

As per officials, Northern Railway is also operating special trains from various states to handle the surge in passenger traffic. To manage the ticketing load, additional reserved and unreserved ticket counters have been opened by the Commercial Department.

They said that the public announcement system has been upgraded to relay continuous updates about train arrivals, departures, and other vital information.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division along with other officials of the Railway Administration are conducting regular inspections of the arrangements to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

“We are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees participating in the Yatra,” officials added.

