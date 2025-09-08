BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Special Crime Wing Srinagar Conducts Searches at Multiple Places in Ganderbal 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Special Crime Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch) is carrying searches at multiple places in district Ganderbal, in connection with investigation of case FIR No.23/2024 U/S 302 IPC P/S Ganderbal (now Special Crime Wing Srinagar)

The searches are presently under way at the Residential house of Mohammad Afzal Sheikh S/o Ghulam Qadir Sheikh R/o Bonzila, Haripora, Ganderbal, Residential House of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Qadir Sheikh R/o Bonzila, Haripora, Ganderbal and Residential house of Wajid Rasool Dar S/o Gh Rasool Dar R/o Haripora Ganderbal.

The searches are being carried by Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar in pursuance to the search warrants issued by the competent court with the assistance of Duty Magistrate and concerned local police.

It is pertinent to mention that the instant case FIR No. 23/2024 U/S 302 IPC was initially registered at P/S Ganderbal which was subsequently transferred to Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar for investigation by Police Headquarters J&K.

J&K DGP sanctions Welfare loan of Rs 91.50 lakh
‘Both men have been nabbed, thorough investigation being done”: Speaker Birla on security breach in Lok Sabha
Trump holds out 25% tariff threat to Apple if it makes iPhones in India
“Still has lot of cricket and runs left in him,” says Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli
PM Modi distributes over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA scheme across 10 states, two Union Territories
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Violence not the answer, but emblem misuse must be addressed”: Tanvir Sadiq
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Violence not the answer, but emblem misuse must be addressed”: Tanvir Sadiq
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Kulgam Encounter : Terrorist Killed, Three Army Soldiers Including JCO Injured 
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
“Much-fairer system; better for everyone”: Shashi Tharoor welcomes GST reforms
Breaking National
Kulgam Encounter : Terrorist killed, Army Officer Injured
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News