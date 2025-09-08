Special Crime Wing Srinagar Conducts Searches at Multiple Places in Ganderbal 

Follow us on

Special Crime Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch) is carrying searches at multiple places in district Ganderbal, in connection with investigation of case FIR No.23/2024 U/S 302 IPC P/S Ganderbal (now Special Crime Wing Srinagar)

The searches are presently under way at the Residential house of Mohammad Afzal Sheikh S/o Ghulam Qadir Sheikh R/o Bonzila, Haripora, Ganderbal, Residential House of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Qadir Sheikh R/o Bonzila, Haripora, Ganderbal and Residential house of Wajid Rasool Dar S/o Gh Rasool Dar R/o Haripora Ganderbal.

The searches are being carried by Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar in pursuance to the search warrants issued by the competent court with the assistance of Duty Magistrate and concerned local police.

It is pertinent to mention that the instant case FIR No. 23/2024 U/S 302 IPC was initially registered at P/S Ganderbal which was subsequently transferred to Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar for investigation by Police Headquarters J&K.