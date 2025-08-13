Speaker reviews dev, upgradation works of Legislature Hostel Sgr

Srinagar, Aug 12: Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Legislature Hostel Srinagar to gain a firsthand assessment of ongoing development and upgradation works aimed at facilitating legislators.Accompanying the Speaker were Secretary Legislative Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandita, Executive Engineers from various wings, senior officers of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, and other concerned officials.During the inspection, the Speaker toured various sections of the new block of the hostel, evaluating the progress and quality of civil works, infrastructure improvements, and other facilities. He directed the concerned agencies to maintain high workmanship standards and strictly follow the stipulated timelines. Emphasising the responsible use of public resources, he stressed that all works should prioritise quality and durability.The Speaker also instructed the immediate renovation of rooms damaged in the recent fire incident and took strong notice of the lax approach in constructing the compound wall, which was damaged during the 2014 floods.Later, he chaired a brief meeting to review the overall functioning of the Legislature Hostel. During the session, he emphasised the importance of proper upkeep, regular maintenance, and the addition of modern amenities to meet the evolving needs of legislators. “Legislators are the face of democracy, and they deserve facilities that uphold their dignity,” he stated.He further highlighted that improvements in the hostel’s functioning would not only benefit the legislators but also enhance the dignity of the institution they serve.The meeting also addressed issues concerning the hostel staff. The Speaker directed the Assembly Secretariat officers to ensure the timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings for eligible staff and emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline and implementing a proper uniform code for hostel staff.