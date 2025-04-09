Speaker refuses debate on Waqf Act, says ‘rules are final’

Srinagar, Apr 08: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday defended his decision to disallow a debate on the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that the move was in strict accordance with legislative rules.

For the second consecutive day, chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as members from both the ruling National Conference-led alliance and the opposition called for a discussion on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act. However, Speaker Rather stood firm, reiterating that such a discussion could not take place under the existing rules of the Assembly.

Even as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and several ministers joined the protest, Rather emphasised that the identity of those demanding the discussion was irrelevant. “Whether it’s a minister or an opposition member, I must follow the rules. My decision is final,” he said, speaking to reporters.

Responding to a question regarding the no-confidence motion submitted by three opposition lawmakers, including Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, Rather said the lawmakers were free to move the motion, and it would be for the House to decide its outcome. “If the House feels I am unfit to continue, I will step down,” he added.

Rather urged all members, including those from the ruling party, opposition parties such as PDP, Peoples Conference, and independents, to allow the House to function smoothly in the interest of the public.

Despite repeated demands and loud protests, the Speaker adjourned the session once more, refusing to entertain any adjournment motions related to the Waqf Act. He reiterated that his decision was made purely based on the Assembly’s procedural rules.