Speaker adjourns House after BJP legislators enter into well over rejection of adjournment motion on unemployment

The Legislative Assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House to protest against rejection of their adjournment motion over unemployment.

Simultaneously, NC MLAs continued with their protests to seek discussion on the Waqf (amendment) Bill- 2025.

The chaos began as soon as proceedings of the House commenced with NC MLAs standing up to insist the Speaker to allow discussion on the Waqf law.

Amid protests by NC lawmakers, the Speaker announced rejection of an adjournment motion brought by BJP on the issue of unemployment.

“I have rejected the adjournment motion as it is not a matter of urgent nature,” the Speaker declared.

The Speaker’s announcement triggered protests from BJP legislators, who accused NC lawmakers of indulging in theatrics.

“ Yeh Dramabazi Bandh Karo( stop this theatrics),” the BJP legislators chanted.

Amid protests, NC MLA Nazir Gurezi urged the Speaker to allow discussion on the Waqf bill so that they can speak up against the injustice faced by Muslims.

“They want to divide Hindu and Muslims. They should tell people how many jobs they have provided to unemployed youth,” Gurezi shouted at protesting MLAs of BJP.

Amid protests, the BJP legislators stormed into the well of the House and staged a sit- in there.

The Speaker adjourned the House till 1:00 AM—(KNO)