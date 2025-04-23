SP College organises Annual Road Race

Srinagar, April 22: In its aim to promote physical fitness and healthy competition, SP College Srinagar Tuesday organised a Road Race for men and women from Nishat Garden to Duck Park along the foreshore Road on the bright morning.

The event, flagged-off by the principal of the college, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, witnessed an impressive turnout of students, faculty, and staff members. Student participants displayed their strength and endurance throughout the race and marked their presence in the celebration of athleticism, camaraderie and healthy competition. Abdul Hanan from second semester won the Annual College Road Race (Men) 2025 while Suhail Farooq from 4th semester and Hanan Fayaz from 2nd semester clinched the second and third positions respectively. In Women’s category Maheen clinched first position while Sadia Hassan from and Shabana Maqbool from got second and third positions respectively. A felicitation ceremony was observed after the completion of the race in Duck Park Srinagar. In his message, Principal of the institution highlighted the importance of sports in one’s life and the facilities provided by the college for the accomplishment of students’ endeavours. He emphasized the significance of sports and physical activities in fostering holistic development among students. He applauded the efforts of the Department of Physical Education and sports for organizing such an exhilarating event and encouraged everyone to actively engage in sports for a balanced lifestyle. All the participants were awarded with the certificates of Merit/Participation. Top 10 athletes were specially felicitated with medals and the first three toppers with the trophies and a cash prize of Rs. 2000, Rs.1500 and Rs.1000 respectively.