South Kashmir hit by flooding, bridges damaged, crops affected

Anantnag, Sept 3: Continuous heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day wreaked havoc across several districts of south Kashmir on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting normal life, and prompting mass evacuations as rivers and streams swelled dangerously close to, or beyond, the danger mark.

Authorities in Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Shopian launched large-scale rescue and relocation efforts to safeguard residents in flood-prone regions, particularly those living near rivers, nallahs, and other water bodies. Nomadic families were among the worst affected.

In Kulgam, persistent downpours caused the Veshaw River to swell beyond the danger mark by Wednesday afternoon. Several low-lying areas, including Qaimoh, were inundated, forcing authorities to evacuate families to safer ground.

“Continuous rainfall has increased the flow of the Veshaw River. The administration is closely monitoring the situation,” said Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, adding that evacuations had been carried out in vulnerable zones such as Qaimoh, Guddder, and Laisoo. He urged residents to follow advisories and stay away from water bodies.

Authorities closed the Chambund Bridge on Wednesday, following earlier closures of the Pahloo Bridge and the Laisoo–Guddder road, effectively restricting movement in several parts of Kulgam.

In Anantnag, waterlogging in towns and adjoining areas disrupted daily life. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed boats to evacuate residents from flood-prone locations.

In Dooru and Kokernag, swelling rivers caused structural damage, including to small bridges. SDM Kokernag Prince Kumar, accompanied by Tehsildar Larnoo Syed Muiz Qadri, led the evacuation of at least seven families from nallah-side settlements.

In Pulwama, the Romshi Nala swelled dangerously, damaging several orchards, especially in Goosu. Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom said saving lives was the immediate priority and assured that a proper assessment of agricultural damage would follow once the situation stabilizes. The Pahoo–Kakpora road was closed after being submerged, further hampering connectivity.

In Shopian, heavy rainfall triggered evacuations for the second straight day. More than 1,000 nomadic residents were relocated from flood-prone areas near water bodies. In Zainapora alone, over 500 people were shifted to safe shelters.

SDM Zainapora Bilal Ahmad said nearly 20 designated camps had been set up for evacuees. Areas like Hydergund and Sofipora were inundated, prompting the relocation of affected residents to Zainapora Degree College. Sandbags and heavy machinery were deployed to prevent embankment breaches.

Despite the challenges, the situation along Dongri and Rambiara Nallahs was under control.

“Fifteen houses were waterlogged, and a footbridge at Krispathri was washed away by the Rambiara River,” he said. Control rooms remain operational, and the administration is actively assisting affected communities.

SDM Zainapora added that paddy crops were damaged in some areas due to waterlogging, and initial reports from Reban and Harmain indicated damage to apple trees. A detailed assessment is underway.

