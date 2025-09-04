South Africa announces squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Follow us on

New Delhi, Sep 3: South Africa became the fifth team to announce their squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, and the team looks settled and balanced as per the official website of ICC.

The 15-member squad, skippered by Laura Wolvaardt, will arrive at the tournament scheduled to begin September 30 as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy. Among their strengths since the previous edition of the tournament has been the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits.

The duo has been the most successful opening partnership in Women’s ODIs since the 2022 Cricket World Cup, adding 1271 runs for the first wicket from 24 innings, averaging 52.95. Proteas will be relying on their combination to shine on the big stage to strengthen their case for a maiden Cricket World Cup title. Few teams can boast an array of all-rounders in their unit like the Proteas do, headlined by the seasoned Marizanne Kapp, who has a proven track record on the big stage.

The 35-year-old will have the assistance of the likes of Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, and Anneke Bosch in the mix. Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon bring in a wealth of experience of representing the Proteas on the big stage. The likes of Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen add youthful exuberance to their lineup. The duo set to feature in their maiden Cricket World Cup have been key contributors. De Klerk has been South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2022 Cricket World Cup. Dercksen on the other hand, was named the ICC Women’s Emerging Player of the Year for 2024.

To amplify their chances in the sub-continental conditions, the Proteas will be looking upon their specialist spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba. Mlaba was consistent in her displays as the Proteas sealed an early qualification for the marquee tournament via the ICC Women’s Championship.

Since the 2022 edition of the tournament, Mlaba has notched 32 wickets from 27 matches. She has also kept the flow of runs during the middle overs in check, with her economy standing at 5. Accompanying her in the spin department will be Chloe Tyron, Sune Luus, and Nondumiso Shangase. South Africa’s pacers have enjoyed a fair share of success in the lead-up to the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Of all teams, their pacers have the second-highest wickets in Women’s ODIs since the previous Cricket World Cup (150). Experienced pacer Masabata Klaas, who has the most dismissals for South Africa in ODIs since 2024 – 17 off 13 matches – will partner alongside 26-year-old Tumi Sekhukhune as the full-time pacers. Sekhukhune, who made her ODI debut in 2018, has been more than handy with her medium pace variations.

Adding to South Africa’s prospects will be their pace-bowling all-rounders, handing Laura Wolvaardt a bunch of options to go with the new ball. A noticeable absentee in South Africa’s final squad is former skipper Dane van Niekerk. The 32-year-old had recently marked her return from international retirement and was named in the squad for a national training camp in August.

However, the Proteas had clarified following the announcement that a potential return for van Niekerk at the World Cup would be too soon. “She’s just part of the bigger or broader base of players that we’re trying to bring into our environment,” South Africa coach Mandla Mashimbyi said, as quoted from the official website of ICC. “She’s definitely not part of this World Cup. She’s not going,” Mashimbyi added. South Africa will start their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign against England on October 3 in Guwahati. South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba.