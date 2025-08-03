Soura residents decry dilapidated road, demand urgent repairs

Srinagar, Aug 02: The residents of Bilal Colony in Srinagar’s Soura area have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the road connecting their locality to the 90 Feet Road. The road, which runs adjacent to the ALI Coaching Centre, has been in a dilapidated state for several years, causing significant inconvenience for commuters and residents alike.According to the locals, the road was last macadamised several years ago, but since then, the surface has eroded, leaving the stretch riddled with potholes and uneven patches. The lack of maintenance has made the road increasingly difficult to navigate, especially during the rainy season, when stagnant water accumulates in the potholes, turning it into a muddy cesspool.“It has been more than three years since the road was last macadamized, and the blacktopping has completely worn out. The surface is now filled with deep potholes and uneven patches, making daily commutes a challenge,” said Mohammad Yusuf, a local resident.Mohsin Wani, another resident, added, “With the road in such poor condition, accidents have become more frequent. Just last week, a scooty slipped in one of the large potholes, leaving the rider injured. It’s only a matter of time before something more serious happens.”“Every time it rains, the road turns into a slush pit, and we are forced to wade through it. The situation is even worse for elderly people and children who have to walk through it every day,” said Muneeb Dar, a resident. Rifat Bhat, a mother of two, echoed these concerns, adding, “The road is not just vital for our colony but also a key route for students heading to nearby schools and coaching centres. The poor condition of the road is a constant worry for us. We fear for their safety every time they step out.” The residents further expressed their frustration over the fact that other nearby roads and by-lanes have already been repaired and macadamized, while their repeated appeals to the authorities have gone unanswered. “We’ve been promised repairs for years, but nothing has materialized. We feel completely neglected,” lamented Fayaz Qadri, a local resident.In response to these concerns, a senior official at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), requesting anonymity, assured that the issue is under review and emphasized that efforts are being made to prioritize the repair of the road in the coming months. “The department is currently conducting a city-wide inspection to identify and address all dilapidated roads. The road in Soura is included in this comprehensive review and will be repaired as part of these ongoing efforts,” the official said. While authorities have assured repairs, residents remain hopeful that their long-standing complaints will finally result in tangible action, putting an end to years of inconvenience and frustration.