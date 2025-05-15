Sopore mandi set for transformation as Rs 1.2 cr macadamisation project kicks off

Srinagar, May 14: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election, Javid Ahmad Dar, on Wednesday inaugurated the macadamisation of the Sopore Fruit and Vegetable Market one of Asia’s largest fruit mandis. The move is aimed at modernising agricultural infrastructure in Kashmir.

The Rs 1.2 crore project, funded through the Market Assistance and Capital (MAC) Funds, marks a major stride in enhancing transport and trade infrastructure within the mandi. With this upgrade, farmers, traders, and logistics operators are expected to benefit from smoother operations, reduced post-harvest losses, and improved market access.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, traders, and officials, Minister Dar highlighted the mandi’s critical role in supporting the livelihoods of thousands of growers across north Kashmir. “The government is fully committed to developing Sopore mandi into a model marketplace. The inauguration is part of a broader vision under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to empower our farmers with better infrastructure and modern market access,” he said.

During his address, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Gh Jeelani Zargar outlined several initiatives under the HADP, including Cold Storage Units, Hi-Tech Grading Lines, Portable Graders, Refrigerated Vans, and digital integration through the e-NAM portal. “These initiatives are designed to support growers from farm to market. We urge farmers to come forward and take full advantage of these schemes,” he said.

The macadamisation project follows the successful commissioning of a water supply scheme in November 2024, providing clean drinking water to traders and visitors. These consecutive developments reflect a sustained focus on transforming the Sopore mandi into a state-of-the-art agri-market hub.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Sopore MLA Irshad Rasool Kar, Director of Horticulture Planning and Marketing Gh. Jeelani Zargar, MD, JKHPM, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Director Animal Husbandry, Dr Parvinder Singh Sudan and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina.