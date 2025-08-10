Sonwar residents demand urgent road repair after years of neglect

Srinagar, Aug 09: The residents of Palpora in the Sonwar area of Srinagar are growing increasingly frustrated over the long-standing issue of dilapidated roads that have plagued their locality for years. Despite repeated appeals for repairs and macadamisation, the road’s condition remains poor, causing significant inconvenience to both residents and daily commuters.According to a delegation of residents, the road, which serves as a vital link for the locality, has not been macadamised for the past eight years. This neglect has led to large potholes and an uneven surface, making commute a daily ordeal. Hilal Ahmad Bhat, a resident, said, “Sonwar’s Palpora road has not been macadamised for the past eight years. This has caused significant problems for the local community, especially school children and the elderly, who find it increasingly difficult to navigate the area.”“This road has been left in a terrible state, and it’s only getting worse. Despite repeated appeals to the authorities, the condition has not improved,” added Shahnawaz Beigh, another resident.Residents point out that the poor condition of the road has already led to multiple accidents over the years, with several people sustaining injuries after tripping or falling due to potholes. They say the situation worsens during rains when water accumulates in the potholes, making it difficult for commuters to gauge their depth. Ghulam Rasool, another local, said, “Every time it rains, the road turns into a muddy cesspool. You can’t tell where the potholes are. I have seen multiple people lose control and fall. It’s become risky to even walk or ride through this stretch.”Junaid Bhat, another resident, added, “With the road in such poor condition, accidents have become more frequent. Just last week, a scooty slipped in one of the large potholes, leaving the rider injured. It’s only a matter of time before something more serious happens.” The locals further expressed their frustration over the fact that other nearby roads and by-lanes have already been repaired and macadamized, while their repeated appeals to the authorities have gone unanswered. “It feels like we have been completely ignored on the developmental front. Our requests have either been met with silence or vague assurances that never materialise,” said Taha Malik, another resident.The residents are now urging the authorities to prioritize the road’s macadamisation before the situation deteriorates further. “We urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action and ensure that our road is repaired as soon as possible. We still have time before winter sets in,” said the delegation of concerned residents. In response to these growing concerns, Rising Kashmir reached out to Ahsan Pardesi, the MLA for Lal Chowk constituency. Pardesi acknowledged the complaints, assuring residents that efforts are being made to address the issue. “I have received several complaints regarding the poor condition of the Palpora road and I want to assure the residents that I am fully committed to addressing this issue,” Pardesi said. “We have already allotted a capex in the budget to fund the repairs of the road. This will be a priority, and I am confident that the road will be macadamised soon.” For now, the residents continue to press for action, hoping their long-standing grievances will finally be addressed and that Palpora road will receive the much-needed repairs to restore safe and smooth travel.