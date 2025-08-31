‘Songs of Paradise’ trends globally; Danish Renzu’s film revives Kashmir’s musical glory

Follow us on

Kashmir-based filmmaker Danish Renzu’s latest film Songs of Paradise has emerged among the top trending films on Amazon Prime, winning critical acclaim for its soulful portrayal of Kashmir’s rich spiritual and musical legacy.

Directed by Renzu and produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Renzu Films, Shafat Qazi, and Apple Tree, the film pays tribute to Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum — revered as the “Nightingale of Kashmir” and the first woman to sing on Radio Kashmir.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo, the film captures the inspiring journey of Raj Begum who went on to sing over 2,000 songs, most of them rooted in Kashmiri Sufi tradition.

Free Kashmir Press carried a brief review by Firdouse Bareen, who wrote, “Kashmir known since centuries for its Spiritual music of heaven has been presented by Danish Renzu with brilliance.”

This film offers Rich tributes to Padma Shri Raj Begum as film has been crafted beautifully as entire cast & crew seems fully Inspired by Raj Begum first female singer of kashmir. The Film has projected excellently her struggle how she reached to heights while singing more than 2000 songs mostly Sufi songs of kashmir.

The film is master piece of Spiritual Music presented by class Art . The film through its kaleidositsic prism reveals glimpses of the high civilization of kashmir based on its age old composit culture . The film keeps the viewer from begining to end glued with each event & each shot.

Kashmir has more than five thousand years of its history and culture established its own status in field of Art. It has always proved its command on all fraternities of art. Kashmir during all phases of its history given special status to spiritual music based on mutual love. “Karsa Moun Niya Andayae” the yearning for justice and love.

Kashmir in history is less known for conflicts & wars while world recognise kashmir for its significant contribution in its music, poetry, and breathtaking landscapes.

Danish Renzu’s Songs of Paradise has successfully revived age old glory of kashmir weaving a cinematic ode to one of Kashmir’s greatest voices, Raj Begum, the first woman to sing on Radio Kashmir and later revered as the “Nightingale of Kashmir.”

It was in early fifties when Saba Azad is shown in most skillful expression of art venturing on advise of her Master jee to carve out space for female singers in man dominated musical world. Master jee discovered the melodious voice of Saba Azad when she sung at the wedding ceremony of his daughter. He was impressed and started secretly training and guiding her.

The special character of the film Zeba performed by Saba Azad in Songs of Paradise competed in talent competition where Zain khan the eminicipated person & poet performing as Azad Maqbool gets mismerized by her melodious voice. Saba Azad character gifted by divinity with voice of Nightingale stands first i n the competition at a domiane where women were not welcome.

Saba Azad has proved her extraordinary skills as star Artist when the most tough dialect and Accent mixture of Sharda, Persian, urdu & Hindi was spoken by her to show how the persons who had no formal education could speak with out learning to communicate their views in non kashmir languages in early fifties She was the only woman in the recording studio, eating lunch in solitude, navigating a work place without even a toilet for her.

She reveals her story to Rumi an unknown researcher who vows to communicate it, honestly to world. Zain khan as Azaad & Tarooq as Rumi have given life to the film whichshall have impact for decades.

The role of Raj Begum after her middle age was Excently performed by Soni Razdan , which is best performance of her life. Even her daughter Alia Bhat admired her mother, saba Azad, Zain khan, Taroq and above all Director Danish Renzu. This is proud movement for Farhan Akhtar, Danish Renzu & Shafat Qazi that within hours film became hit all over globe. The Amazon prime has started beaming the Film immediately after its grand premier attended by top stars of film Industry in Mumbaie.

At present this film has crossed its record being watched by multitudes after it became accessible for watching by all.

At present it is among top trending Films on Amazon Prime in India, UAE, & other parts of Arab peninsula .world wide people w & lovers of music are running to Amazon Prime to listen Nightingale of kashmir skilfully discovered in one of best Art Films of present era , Songs of Paradise.