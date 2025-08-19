Sonamarg’s higher reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Sonamarg, Aug 18: The higher reaches of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Monday, bringing cheer to tourists and marking an early sign of the approaching winter chill in the Valley.

According to locals, fresh snow was reported in the mountain peaks surrounding the famed health resort, while the lower areas experienced heavy rains. The white blanket on the upper reaches added to the scenic beauty of Sonamarg, which has been witnessing a steady flow of visitors during the summer season.

Tourists expressed delight over witnessing snowfall in mid-August, calling it a memorable experience. “We never expected to see snow this early. It feels magical,” said a tourist