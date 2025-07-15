Developing StoryKashmir

“Someone has to be held responsible”:  CM Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that someone has to be held responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, following religious profiling.

“Who is responsible for this failure? If it is an intelligence failure, then who is responsible for this? It is not possible that 26 people lost their lives and there is no response from our side. Now that we know that there has been a failure in security and intelligence, someone has to be held responsible,” CM Omar told reporters while calling for fixing accountability for the deadly attack.

On July 10, LG Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing a transformation that, according to many, is unprecedented even in the past fifty years and is a precedent to the fact that “terrorism will not sustain here.”

He said, “A significant and profound transformation has taken place in Kashmir. I have completed five years, but people say that even in the last fifty years, such a change has never occurred. On April 22, when innocent civilians were targeted in Pahalgam, the way Kashmir rose against the barbarism, against terrorism, against Pakistan, I believe such a moment has never occurred in history. This clearly shows us that terrorism will not be able to sustain itself here.”

On April 22, terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the scenic town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

