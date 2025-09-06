Soft Tennis: J&K Native Selected for India’s Asian Championship Team Staff

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sep 05: In a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir’s sporting community, Ganaie Ghulam Hassan has been appointed as an Official for the Indian Soft Tennis Team participating in the upcoming 9th Asian Soft Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held in South Korea from September 13 to 23.

According to a statement issued here, the prestigious appointment was formally announced by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India (ASTFI)—the apex body for soft tennis in India, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The confirmation of Hassan’s appointment was communicated via an official letter dated August 13, issued by the federation’s General Secretary, Shakuntala J. Khodadhara. Hassan’s selection is seen as a significant boost for the profile of soft tennis in the Union Territory and a proud moment for the sporting ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, Hassan said: “This appointment is a profound honour for me personally, and for the entire sporting fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I am committed to fulfilling my duties with the utmost dedication and integrity to support the Indian team’s quest for success on the international stage.”

The Asian Soft Tennis Championship is regarded as one of Asia’s premier competitions, attracting top-tier talent from across the continent. In his role as an Official, Hassan will contribute to team management, logistical coordination, and creating a high-performance environment for the athletes representing India. The announcement has generated excitement among local sports organizations and young athletes in the region, signalling the growing stature of Jammu and Kashmir in national and international sports arenas. All eyes now turn to the Indian contingent as they aim to bring home honours and raise the nation’s flag high on the international stage.