Snowmobile service providers asked to halt services amid lack of snow

ARIF RASHID
Baramulla, Apr 10: Due to the lack of snowfall in Kongadori and its surrounding areas in Gulmarg, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) has instructed all snowmobile service providers operating in these areas to immediately halt their services until further notice.

Tariq Hussain Naik, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority, informed Rising Kashmir that these snowmobile service providers have been catering to tourists in the snow-laden Kongadori and its adjacent regions as part of the winter tourism experience.

“Given the significant reduction in snow levels in Kongadori and its neighbouring areas, the current ground conditions do not support the ongoing operation of snowmobile services, which are now deemed neither feasible nor safe for tourists,” Naik said.

The GDA stated that continuing snowmobile services under the current conditions raises safety concerns, and the ongoing operation of these vehicles could adversely affect the local flora and fauna.

“For the safety of tourists and to ensure better regulation of snowmobile services, all providers operating in Kongadori and its adjoining areas in Gulmarg are hereby ordered to suspend their operations immediately until further notice,” he added.

The GDA also warned that any violation of this directive will result in strict penalties under the applicable laws.

