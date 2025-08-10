City

SMVDU organises workshop for newly joined faculty members 

Srinagar, Aug 09: SMVDU organised a one-day workshop for newly joined Faculty members. The program aimed to familiarize/sensitize newly appointed faculty members with rules and regulations of the University.As per a statement issued here, the workshop was formally inaugurated by Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU as a Chief Guest of the function, who delivered an inspiring keynote address drawing upon his over four decades of academic and administrative experiences. Keeping in mind the requirements of the newly faculty members, the broader topics including in the workshop were Academic Practices, Rules and Regulation, Administrative Procedures, Procedures regarding Store & Procurement, Research and Development Practices, Examination Procedures, Financial Regulations & Procedures and Accreditation, Data Management & Programme Organisation Procedures.The workshop was coordinated by Prof. Supran K Sharma, Director DQA, while Ar. Anoop Kumar Sharma, Asstt. Director was the Organizing Secretary of the said workshop. Twenty Seven newly joined faculty members have joined the workshop. The prominent speakers of the workshop were Prof. Balbir Singh, Dean(AA); Prof. A K Das, Dean(R&D); Prof. Sumeet Gupta, Faculty I/c Examination; Prof. Supran K Sharma, Director, DQA; Tripti Saitu Gupta, Deputy Reg.(R&D) & Bhawana Mishra, Asstt. Reg.(Estab.). The workshop ended with a vote of thanks from the Organizing Secretary.

