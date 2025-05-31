SMVDU joins hands with J&K Police to foster community engagement at ‘Thana Diwas’

Srinagar, May 30: In a move to strengthen police-public relations and encourage community participation in governance, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) actively participated in the “Thana Diwas” programme organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme at Police Post Kakryal.

Representing the university, Dr Varun Dutta (NCC Coordinator) and Dr Rajiv Kumar (NSS Coordinator) addressed the gathering, which included senior police officials, local villagers, students, and civil society members. The event saw the presence of SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, SDPO Katra Shri Vipin Chandran and Bhism Dubey, among others.

The objective of “Thana Diwas” is to create a platform for regular interaction between police personnel and citizens, allowing grievances to be heard and redressed at the grassroots level. It also aims to build public trust and ensure transparency in local policing.

Dr Dutta and Dr Kumar gave a detailed introduction to SMVDU, highlighting its multidisciplinary academic programmes, research focus, and commitment to holistic student development. They also shared the university’s social outreach efforts through its NCC and NSS units. These include initiatives like blood donation camps, anti-drug campaigns under “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” plantation drives, awareness programmes on gender sensitisation, and cleanliness and health missions.

Their message underscored the role of higher education institutions in shaping socially responsible citizens and supporting national development. The coordinators encouraged students and local youth to take an active role in community welfare and civic engagement. The event was meticulously managed by Sub-Inspector Rajat Magotra and his team at Police Post Kakryal, who ensured seamless coordination and productive dialogue between law enforcement officials and the local populace.

The participation of SMVDU’s representatives was well received by the attendees and appreciated by the police administration. It marked a significant step towards greater collaboration between academic institutions and law enforcement agencies to promote social harmony and youth involvement in public service.