Jammu

SMVDU ECE students secure first position at IEEE YESIST12 prelims

Team to represent India in Malaysia grand finale

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Katra, May 07: A team of students from the School of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), has achieved national acclaim by securing first position in the Innovation Challenge Track and third overall at the IEEE YESIST12 2025 prelims. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000.
Team “Major”, comprising sixth-semester B.Tech. (ECE) students Harsh Raj (Team Leader), Amit Kumar Amar, Aman Singh, and Nitesh Kumar Dubey, was mentored by Prof. Sumeet Gupta. They presented an innovative assistive hardware project titled “Gesture Speak”, which leverages Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) technology to translate sign language into spoken words—dramatically enhancing communication for individuals with hearing and speech impairments.
The project was lauded for both its technical sophistication and its potential social impact, earning the team a spot in the IEEE YESIST12 2025 Grand Finale, scheduled to take place in Malaysia, where they will represent India and SMVDU on an international platform. Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SMVDU, commended the students, stating that, “Designing innovative and state-of-the-art solutions for the benefit of society is the truest test of technology. I congratulate the students on their remarkable performance and wish them success at the global level.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

No Confidence Motion Against Municipal President Udhampur

Youth bike rally promotes road safety awareness in Bhaderwah

‘Follow Swami Vivekananda to promote India’s culture, diversity’ 

DC Poonch reviews functioning of Education Department

Vijay Kumar assumes charge as ADGP Armed J&K

Share This Article
Previous Article KVK continues its campaign on scientific cultivation of Maize in Ramban
Next Article AICTE, NIELIT sign MoA to push tech education, skill development
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Evacuation plan ready; shelters, bunkers identified across valley: SDM Gurez
Kashmir
 Ladakh gets Rs 947 cr worth of strategic infra from BRO
Kashmir
Whatever the situation, Banking services will continue in J&K: J&K Bank MD
Business
Business as usual in Srinagar as locals express faith in Indian forces after ‘Operation Sindoor’
City