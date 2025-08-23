Jammu

SMVDU celebrates World Entrepreneurs' Day 

Jammu, Aug 22: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) celebrated World Entrepreneurs’ Day with a series of thought-provoking sessions on entrepreneurial vision and innovation. The event was organized by the School of Mechanical Engineering and the Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) under the flagship of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), SMVDU.According to a statement issued here, it drew enthusiastic participation from students of SMVDU as well as from other institutions. The program commenced with an inaugural address by Prof. Balbir Singh, Dean Academics, who emphasized the growing significance of entrepreneurship in nation building and encouraged students to channel their creativity into innovation-driven careers. Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Pragati Kumar, highlighted the pivotal role of startups in India’s economic growth and urged young minds to apply their technical knowledge to real-world challenges.Dr. Sanjay Mohan introduced the Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC), outlining initiatives taken by the university to nurture entrepreneurial talent, while Dr. Sanjeev Anand extended a Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the support of dignitaries, speakers, and participants.The technical sessions featured CS Shivani Gupta, an experienced Company Secretary, Lawyer, and Psychologist, who spoke on strategic clarity, systems, and sustainable business growth.  Arjun Anand, Managing Director of Nindiya (Anand Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.) and recipient of the Indian Leadership Award by AIAF, shared his entrepreneurial journey in a talk titled “The Entrepreneurial Edge: Turning Passion to Progress.”

